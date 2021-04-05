Tourist arrested for refusing temp check during $15k Disney trip

National-World

ORLANDO (WFOR) — When it comes to the pandemic, the rules are the rules even at “the most magical place on Earth.”

A Lousiana man, who claimed he spent $15,000 on a Disney World vacation, was arrested February 13th at the resort after he reportedly refused to have his temperature checked before entering a restaurant at Disney Springs.

“COVID is a very serious thing, but so is my vacation with my family,” Sills said.

Sills is only the latest person arrested for refusing to follow Disney’s health rules. Also in February, a man spat on a security guard after being asked to wear a mask and was charged with battery.

Disney spokeswoman Andrea Finger said most guests have followed the rules, which enabled Disney World to reopen in the pandemic.

“Millions of guests visit our theme parks each year, and in rare instances when things of this nature occur, we hold them accountable,” Finger said in the statement.

