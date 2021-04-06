Former MCSO deputy sentenced to 6 months in jail, 2 years probation in crash that killed Ceasar Stinson

National-World

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A former Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office deputy was sentenced Monday, April 5, in connection to a deadly crash that killed a Milwaukee Public Schools lobbyist community activist.

Former deputy Joel Streicher pleaded guilty in May. He was sentenced Monday to six months in jail, followed by two years probation in connection to the death of activist Ceasar Stinson.

The crash happened on Jan. 25, 2020.

Streicher was on duty driving when, according to court documents, he looked at his computer. After an investigation, it was determined he was in the wrong lane and ran a red light hitting the car Ceasar Stinson was in.

Crash analysis showed the light was red for 11 seconds when the crash happened.

Both Stinson’s family and Streicher spoke at the sentencing.

“I want deputy Streicher to understand that Ceasar had a beautiful soul and compassionate spirit, he had so much life left in him. He had plans for the future where he continued to look after his family and ensure his family was well taken care of,” said Chipo Stinson, Ceasar’s wife. “The pain and the trauma will never go away, love was replaced with grief, grief I have learned intimately and acutely as the lifelong partner that has replaced my husband.”

Streicher apologized to the family during the heaing.

“[Stinson] he did not deserve to have his life end the way it did and his family and friends didn’t deserve to lose him in the way they did,” he said. “It haunts me everyday, every hour of everyday… I didn’t realize I was going through that light when I did it, it was a stupid mental lapse with the worst possible outcome.”

Streicher was also involved in another crash while on duty in 2018 — something Stinson’s family and the judge spoke about in court.

