Former MMA fighter killed in Los Lunas

LOS LUNAS, New Mexico (KOAT) — The Valencia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that former MMA fighter Tyler East was shot and killed in Los Lunas on Monday.

Officers were called out to a home in Los Lunas regarding a domestic violence call.

When officers arrived, they found 30-year-old East and a woman both shot. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she is being treated for her injuries.

New Mexico State Police were called to investigate the scene.

According to NMSP, East and his girlfriend were having a domestic dispute. During the fight East allegedly grabbed a gun and shot his girlfriend and dragged her out of the home.

While outside of the home, East was shot by a male who was also at the residence. East died from his injuries and the man who shot East ran from the home when police arrived.

NMSP is still investigating and police have not released the name of the female shot.

East was a heavyweight MMA fighter and was arrested last year on a felony warrant connected to a fraud case.

