Police release dashcam footage of fatal Buckhead hit and run

ATLANTA (WGCL) — The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a driver who was involved in a hit and run accident that left one man dead on April 3.

“He went so fast, he hit that guy and the guy just like flew in the air,” said a 911 caller who witnessed a hit and run.

Police identified the victim to be 28-year-old Ethan McCallister. On Tuesday, authorities have released the dashcam footage from an Uber driver who witnessed the tragic incident.

“He just hit the guy and ran away,” said the caller.

According to police, the grey Jeep Cherokee in the video is the vehicle that hit McCallister, that driver not stopping after the incident at the intersection of Piedmont Ave and Lindbergh Dr.

“It gives me chills looking at this video, it’s sad that somebody can just leave the scene,” said a close friend who considered Ethan to be like a brother, Ignacio Vargas.

The 28-year-old succumbed to his injuries. Friends have been paying tribute to a man they say could not be more caring.

“Just always willing to give to everybody, he is a person who is selfless, always cared about making others happy and just, sorry I might break up anytime soon, he was just overall a great person,” said Vargas.

McCallister is also a close a close friend of reality TV star Brielle Biermann who says she’s still too emotional to talk but sent a statement reading in part, “the last couple of days have been some of the hardest days of my life… there is someone this to my best friend, living their life, while Ethan can no longer live this.”

Vargas has set up a GoFundme page to help the family pay for funeral costs.

Services for Ethan McCallister are as followed:

Viewing: Thursday from 2-8pm

Ethan’s Celebration of Life: Friday at 2PM

Services will be held at: Barrett Funeral Home 118 N Brooks St, Cleveland, GA 30528

