Restaurant rolls back days open as it struggles to find employees

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

BAY CITY, Michigan (WNEM) — Peirogis and pasta. Polish pals Mike Kustra and Ray Kraska come to Krzysiak’s House, a Bay City staple, three to four times a week.

“We like our polish food you know?” Kraska said.

And restaurant owners like Donnie Krzysiak love serving up piping-hot plates of polish pride. Especially compared to a few months ago when restaurants were forced to close down indoor dining.

“It hasn’t been easy running a restaurant or bar,” Krzysiak said.

Now the problem isn’t empty booths, it’s an empty staff.

Pre-pandemic Krzysiak’s had around 60 employees, now they’re down to 22.

“Everywhere you look, I don’t care what business you’re in, everybody’s got a sign up for help wanted. It’s pretty tight for help everywhere,” Krzysiaks said.

And the problem has gotten to the point where Donnie has had to make a tough decision. Instead of being open 7 days a week, now they’re closed on Mondays to give those workers a chance to have a break.

“Even though everybody’s working 5-6 days at least you’ve got a day off to regroup,” he said.

But a day where the restaurant’s closed is one less day to turn a profit.

And one less day for loyal customers to support their favorite business through tough times.

“I figured we’d start seeing the light at the end of the tunnel and going the other way. But it seems like the same as last year,” Kustra said.

Kryzysiak believes the work force will come back, his thoughts as to why it’s taking so long?

“I think the work force is still on unemployment,” he said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.