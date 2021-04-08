At least 1 person killed and 5 wounded after a shooting at a Texas office park, police say

National-World

One person was killed and at least five others were wounded — four of them critically — in a shooting at an industrial park in Bryan, Texas, on Thursday afternoon, police said.

A trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety was shot while pursuing the suspect, the department tweeted, and is in serious but stable condition.

One person was later taken into custody in nearby Grimes County, Sheriff Donald Sowell told CNN, adding the incident may be connected to the industrial park shooting.

“That’s what we understand. We (are) right in the middle of all this,” Sowell said.

Bryan Police received a call around 2:30 p.m. (3:30 p.m. ET) of an active shooter at Kent Moore Cabinets, Chief Eric Buske said.

Officers responded to the scene but the shooter was gone by the time officers got there, Buske said.

He said police found at least one person dead and five people shot. Four of them were taken to the hospital in critical condition and the fifth was in “noncritical” condition, Buske said.

A sixth person was taken to the hospital because of an asthma attack, he said.

Buske had previously said four people were shot but later updated his statement.

Police believe the gunman was an employee of the business, Buske said, and police are investigating the motive.

“It’s a business so there’s a lot of employees that were inside,” said Bryan Police Lt. Jason James, “and (police are) investigating who saw what and how it all transpired.”

Following the shooting in Bryan, Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement the “state will assist in any way needed to help prosecute the suspect.”

“Cecilia and I are praying for the victims and their families and for the law enforcement officer injured while apprehending the suspect,” Abbott said.

This story has been updated with new information from Bryan police on casualties.