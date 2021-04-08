Family, friends, even strangers remember 16-year-old shot and killed by police

National-World

HONOLULU (KITV) — Family, friends, even strangers commemorated 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap, the 16-year-old boy shot and killed by Honolulu Police on Monday. People gathered near Kalakaua Canal, where the vehicle Sykap was driving crashed following an alleged crime spree.

Flowers, a stuffed toy and bandanas were just some items at Sykap’s memorial.

“All of his friends there are very sad. I see them all crying over there. I’m sure they’re all going to miss him,” Lori Umayam, a woman who stopped by the memorial, said.

A long-time friend paid tribute through lyrics.

“From Palolo to Kam 4, we really holding on. Four fingers for the four young crew, that’s what’s up,”Sykap’s friend Devs, said. “My bro is. I remember a lot about him.”

Sykap was the driver of a vehicle reported stolen over the weekend, there were five other passengers in the car, including a 14-year-old boy who suffered a gunshot wound. According to HPD, officers opened fire following a police chase along the H-1 freeway. Police also reported they were involved in an armed robbery in Moiliili, burglary and theft in Kaimuki and a purse snatching in Waikiki. Some people who live in the area are still shaken up by the shoot-out.

“They can’t be doing anything so bad I don’t think at that age to be shot down. I’m not criticizing our police. I know they’re wonderful people too. They just have to I think it was a little rushed action or something,” Marilyn Yeager, an area resident, said.

“We have a lot of elderly in this neighborhood so it’s very scary for them,” Sandee Fulton, an area resident, said.

HPD Chief Susan Ballard said Wednesday the investigation for this case could take up to two months.

