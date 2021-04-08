“Human error” strands many without next COVID vaccine

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — LSU Health Shreveport admits to a mistake that left a lot of people without their scheduled second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

KTBS 3 News was told dozens of people went to the fairgrounds, only to find an empty parking lot.

Two people — who wish not to be identified — shared their vaccination cards from LSU Health with KTBS 3 News. Those cards showed they got their first shots March 12. And on the flip side, the cards told them to return on April 6 for their second shots. That was Tuesday.

This is one of two vaccination cards that people shared with us that instructed them to go to the fairgrounds on April 6 for their second shot.

After an inquiry by KTBS 3 News, LSU Health says those two people were among many who did not receive emails about a schedule change.

“We now realize that of the 651 individuals who received their first dose of the vaccine on 3/12, approximately 200 did not receive the email alerting them to come on 4/7 versus 4/6,” LSU Health Executive Direct of Communications Lisa Babin wrote in a statement to KTBS.

“This was an unfortunate human error which LSU Health Shreveport deeply regrets,” Babin continued.

She says those who did not get the email about the postponement of their second dose are now being notified by email. There’ll be vaccination clinics at the fairgrounds Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. so people can get their shots manufactured by Pfizer.

Babin says the delay will not negatively impact the effectiveness of the vaccines.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.