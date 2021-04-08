Man in critical condition after being attacked by machete

National-World

FLINT, Michigan (WNEM) — A Flint man is in critical conditional after being attacked by a machete in Riverbank Park.

About 4 a.m. on April 8, an adult man was cut and stabbed multiple times with a machete at Riverbank Park, Flint Police said.

The victim has been identified as 61-year-old Albert Walworth.

The suspect is an adult male with a thin build, approximately 6′, and has curly hair, police said.

The incident is under investigation. At this time there are no suspects in custody.

