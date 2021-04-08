TikTok sisters use BookTok to make reading cool for kids

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

NEW YORK (WABC) — 15-year-old Mireille Lee and her sister Elodie, who is just 13, have rocked the adult world of publishing from their home base more than 3,000 miles away from New York City in Brighton, England.

What’s got everyone’s attention is their TikTok account called “A Life of Literature,” which has more than 4,000,0000 “likes” after just a couple of months.

2 vaccines in use will be effective against variant of COVID-19 identified in California, Duke finds

Mireille Lee has a simple mission: “I want people to have the enjoyment that I get from reading a book.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.