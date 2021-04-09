Troopers detain several individuals, secure illegally possessed firearms

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

FLINT, Michigan (WNEM) — A Michigan State Police helicopter helped troopers on the ground detain several individuals and illegally possessed firearms after multiple shots were fired in Flint.

On Friday, April 2 at 11:30 p.m., Secure City Patrol troopers heard 20 gunshots while conducting a traffic stop. The MSP helicopter, Trooper 1, was dispatched to help the officers.

Trooper 1 quickly identified several people in the area running from a vehicle toward a residence in the city of Flint. The helicopter advised troopers to use caution as they saw several people with firearms. Troopers quickly responded to the area and saw several people with guns in their hands.

MSP said one person ran from the scene with an AR-15 style rifle, while others put their firearms on the ground as requested. Trooper 1 then directed troopers to the AR-15 hidden in the backyard.

With the help of the eye in the sky, MSP detained and questioned everyone about the shots fired as well as the illegally possessed firearms. Several firearms and 60 rounds of ammunition were seized during the investigation.

“The MSP Aviation’s primary responsibility is to ensure the safety of the officers on the ground and the citizens of the city of Flint,” said Lt. Pat Lawrence, commander of the aviation section.

The Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing this investigation for appropriate charges.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.