Over 80 arrests made in street racing bust

Atlanta, GA (WGCL) — A street racing bust in the City of South Fulton led to more than 80 arrests and 45 cars impounded, police announced on Sunday morning.

Five guns along with 32 grams of marijuana were also seized in the bust, according to officials. The South Fulton Police Department worked with multiple agencies to make the arrests.

“Illegal street racing is dangerous, both for drivers and spectators. We will continue to monitor street racing activity aggressively and deploy resources to arrest or cite those responsible for this hazardous and unlawful criminal activity.” Says South Fulton Police Department.

