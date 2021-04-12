Congresswoman Cori Bush helping residents avoid eviction: ‘Housing is healthcare’

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KMOV) — Congresswoman Cori Bush joined St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page for a joint news conference Monday morning.

Bush announced that she was partnering with Page to keep people in their homes and ensure residents are protected from being evicted during the pandemic. “The science is clear, kicking people out of their homes during this pandemic has led to hundreds of thousands of additional COVID-19 cases. It is deadly and it is dangerous,” she said.

Bush discussed how the passing of the American Rescue Plan included over $700 million for St. Louis local governments and $27.5 billion nationally for emergency rental assistance to help people stay in their homes.

“I’ve been evicted, I’ve been unhoused, I’ve been forced to live in my car with my two babies. I know how destabilizing and how violent an eviction can be,” Bush recalled.

Bush also encouraged residents in the community to reach out to her office if they need assistance staying in their homes. “Our government must not allow any of us to go without shelter during this public health crisis. I am proud to join Dr. Page today in affirming the basic right of shelter to all St. Louisans and I am hopeful that our work together will lead to a moratorium of evictions for as long as our community must live through this public health emergency. Housing is healthcare, and I say that again, housing is healthcare, and it is a fundamental right that should be guaranteed to all.”

In late March, the county opened a call center to help residents in fear of being evicted. During the pandemic, more than 500 evictions were postponed, as both the CDC and Department of Health and Human Services said evictions during the outbreak would create a health crisis.

After Bush spoke, Page said residents no longer to pre-register with the Department of Public Health to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in St. Louis starting Tuesday. He said residents can go to stlcorona.com starting Tuesday and pick a location and time on their own to receive the vaccine.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.