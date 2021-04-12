Maryland woman wears wedding dress to get vaccinated

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ) — A Maryland woman wore a wedding dress to get vaccinated over the weekend.

The University of Maryland Medical System shared photos on Twitter of Sarah Studley, all decked out in white, getting her covid-19 vaccination at M&T Bank Stadium.

Her wedding reception was canceled due to the pandemic, so Studley decided to not let the dress go to waste.

Maryland moved into Phase 3 of the state’s vaccination plan Monday, meaning anyone 16 or older are eligible to receive the vaccination around the state.

Two more mass vaccination sites will open in Maryland Monday at Frederick Community College and the Navy-Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.