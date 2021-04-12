Teen girl shot in possible love triangle

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTBS) — A possible love triangle may be at the heart of a shooting early Monday in Shreveport.

It happened just before 12:30 in the 3500 block of McWillie Avenue in the Caddo Heights neighborhood. As many as 55 shell casings littered the roadway after the shooting.

A 17-year-old girl was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim’s mother old KTBS 3 News the shooting was part of a love triangle between her and two boys, but police have not confirmed that.

So far no word if anyone was arrested.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.