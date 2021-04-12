‘Work gyms’ helping remote employees be more productive

National-World

MIAMI, FL (WFOR) — Working from home comes with its perks and pitfalls, including plenty of distractions. More people are logging into online workspaces to be more productive.

When Michael Taschuk needs to really focus, he turns on his web camera and logs onto Ultraworking. The online workspace hosts “Work Gyms” where people gather virtually to help shut out distractions.

A moderator monitors participants, prompting people to focus on their tasks.

People can work in 30-minute cycles with scheduled 10-minute breaks.

“Because you’ve only got 30 minutes to accomplish your goal, there’s not a lot of time for anything else. So, you do have to stay really relentlessly focused in order to achieve that,” Taschuk said.

Ultraworking said user time has quadrupled since the pandemic started.

Lee Knowlton is a company executive, “As you’re sitting down to work, you have to make a lot of decisions – How can I stave off distractions? How can I make sure I’m hitting my goals? All of these different things you have to think about, we’ve streamlined into one decision which is log on.”

“If I ever feel unmotivated or I’m suffering from a lack of focus, I only have to look to my right slightly, and there are 40 people there who are killing it,” Taschuk said.

The group setting helps Taschuk get his work done while working from home.

Another online workspace, Caveday, also hosts sessions led by a guide and there are breaks, which can include jumping jacks. Cofounder Jeremy Redleaf said membership has increased 800%.

“A lot of people didn’t realize how much structure and accountability they got from a regular office, Redleaf said. “When we’re at home, right, the boss isn’t really looking, you need to become your own manager.”

Membership is under $50 a month for both Caveday and Ultraworking.

