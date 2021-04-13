Trainer getting national attention for 500-pound tire flip

National-World

NASHVILLE (WSMV) — A Nashville trainer is going viral, and getting national attention, for her strength.

Dani Dyer, who many know as Dani D Fitness, downloaded TikTok, as many did during the pandemic to stay entertained.

Recently, Dani D posted a throwback post on TikTok, showing when she flipped at 500 pound tire at the 2019 Strongman Competition at Vanderbilt. That move got her the title of Nashville’s Strongest Woman.

Dani’s post quickly went viral, getting the attention of E News, ESPN, Shape and Sports Center. It now has more than 9.6 million views.

“I saw a lot of women especially, like wow someone who looks like me, and for me growing up I didn’t have someone that looked like me,” Dani said. “Just to get that recognition from you be strong and sexy all at once that’s kind of my whole brand.”

Dani is all about spreading body positivity, and through this new viral video she’s spreading the message beyond Nashville.

Recently Dani was invited by the Brooklyn Nets to do a body positivity panel, and she says more is in the works.

You can follow Dani at @Danidfitness1.

