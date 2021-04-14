Former Police Chief indicted in connection with series of arsons

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

UPPER MARLBORO, Maryland (WJZ) — Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy announced Tuesday the indictment of David Crawford, a former Laurel Police Chief.

He has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree arson, and lesser related offenses.

In 2019, investigators began to link fires across Maryland involving vehicles, dwellings and other structures which were similar in nature.

Crawford was developed as a suspect.

In Prince George’s County, Crawford allegedly set a car on fire in 2011 on 12th Street in Laurel. He is also charged with setting a fire in 2019 on Maple Terrace in Laurel that burned two vehicles, a detached garage, and the home, which had four people sleeping inside.

Crawford has also been linked to fires in Howard and Montgomery counties and other jurisdictions.

They have all been deemed incendiary in nature, meaning there were no accidental sources found in the area of the fire, officials said.

Crawford was the Police Chief in Laurel and was asked to resign in 2010, according to officials.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.