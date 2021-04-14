Ranch established to help combat veterans with PTSD now accepting applications

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

CULLOWHEE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Equinox Ranch, a program designed to provide treatments to US Combat Veterans, will be welcoming their first class of Veterans into the program this June.

Located on a beautiful riverside property in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Equinox Ranch is committed to being a source available to veterans living with PTSD. Construction is still underway at the Ranch, but they’re excited to be accepting applications for their first class now.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs says conservative estimates report that at least 30% of combat veterans suffer from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). At least half of those never seek treatment and of those who do seek treatment, most only receive “minimally adequate” treatment.

Equinox is hoping to help local veterans by providing a support system, peaceful refuge.

At EQUINOX RANCH we believe that our veterans deserve the best treatments we can offer them. We have broken down many of the barriers that prevent veterans from reaching out to get the help they need and deserve. We provide a safe and healthy environment that allows veterans to focus on readjusting to home and civilian life.

Treatment will include verbal therapies (one on one and group support) and activities such as music, gardening and art all blended with the beauty and calming influence of the natural landscape and the comradery of fellow veterans. Veterans will begin the year-long program with a ten-day stay at Equinox Ranch with a follow-up week-long session later in the year. In between the two sessions, they will get support from Equinox Ranch, Veterans Affairs and civilian care.

Veterans will attend the program for free. Equinox Ranch is a grassroots organization dependent on donations.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.