Woman had to be extricated from crashed vehicle with hydraulic tools

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

NORWALK, Connecticut (WFSB) — A single-car crash on the Merritt Parkway in Norwalk led to the firefighters having to extricate a woman.

The Norwalk Fire Department said it happened just before 4:20 a.m. on Wednesday between exits 40 and 41 on the northbound side.

Firefighters said the woman’s Honda Civic left the roadway, struck a rock, rolled and landed upright in the right lane.

Hydraulic tools were needed to get the woman out of the car.

The driver was transported to Norwalk Hospital by paramedics. Her injuries were described as life-threatening.

A cause for the crash has yet to be determined.

State police closed the Merritt at exit 40 for their investigation and cleanup efforts.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.