3 in custody after 12-year-old boy fatally shot at pharmacy

LEAVENWORTH, Kansas (KCTV) — Three people are in custody after a 12-year-old boy was killed in a drive-by shooting in Leavenworth Wednesday evening.

Police were called about 6:45 p.m. on a shots fired at the KARE Pharmacy, 2500 S. Fourth Street. Upon arrival, officers gathered information that multiple shots were fired at a black Volkswagon Jetta sedan by a suspect in the parking lot.

Police said one shot struck a red four-door sedan that was traveling north on Fourth Street. The red sedan was occupied by a 30-year-old woman driver and her 6-month old daughter.

The suspects left the scene in a white Dodge Charger sedan.

While investigating the scene, dispatchers received a call from the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department informing them that a shooting victim arrived at Children’s Mercy Hospital in a black Volkswagon Jetta sedan. The victim, a 12-year-old boy, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

During the investigation, detectives obtained descriptions of the three suspects and their vehicle. The vehicle was located at a home in the 200 block of South 12th Street in Leavenworth.

Officers made contact with the occupants at the home and three suspects were detained.

Police say they are still sorting through the details of what led up to the shooting.

The three suspects were taken into custody.

Three suspects, a 25 year-old Leavenworth man, a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy, both from Kansas City, Kansas were arrested early Thursday in Leavenworth. No names or other details were released.

