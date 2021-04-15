8-year-old twins create new app to help people who are hard of hearing

National-World

SAN GABRIEL, California (KABC) — Two local twins created a new invention to help people who are hard of hearing. Eight-year old Cambria and Kayla Henry created an app that pairs up with a hearing aid. These SoCal twin sisters are using real-life experiences to better the lives of others.

Kayla and Cambria nabbed the top spot in the 2021 International Ideas4Ears Hearing Loss Invention Contest. Their winning idea: an App called “Listen Up!”

“They’ve always loved to create, especially together,” said Allis Lee, the twins’ mother.

The app includes an anti-muffler setting that helps provide clarity in understanding speech. It’s such a practical tool, especially these days when masks have made it more difficult for Kayla to hear.

“Listen Up” will also alert you when your hearing aid falls off, and it features a “find me” button to help locate it.

“We’re just really proud of them that they were able to identify some challenges and kind of build some solutions for it,” said Lee.

Kayla was born deaf in her right ear. She was the first person in the L.A. area to get fitted with new ADHEAR technology from USC. It’s allowed her to hear; but some aspects have still been challenging, which has motivated her to help others.

And what better person to partner with than her twin sister Cambria. The San Gabriel sisters’ grand prize — a brand new laptop and iPad.

The app has not been officially developed, but the girls are hopeful that one day it becomes available for public use.

