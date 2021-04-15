Police responding to a ‘mass casualty situation’ at FedEx facility in Indianapolis

National-World

Law enforcement officials in Indianapolis are working a “mass casualty situation,” according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Spokesperson Officer Genae Cook.

The incident happened at a FedEx facility located at 8951 Mirabel Road in Indianapolis, according to Cook.

Police are on the scene and gathering information, no other details were immediately available.

The major nearby highway, the I-70, is closed in both direction between I-465 and the Ronald Reagan Parkway due to the police activity, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine. “Please seek alternate routes,” he tweeted.

This is a developing story and will be updated.