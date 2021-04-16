Another musician pushing for Major League Baseball

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE (WSMV) — Nashville singer and songwriter Mitchell Tenpenny has joined the Music Industry Advisory board for Music City Baseball; furthering momentum of bringing a MLB team to Nashville.

The Music City Baseball project is at the forefront of raising enough private investments to bring MLB to Music City while avoiding any help from the government.

Award winning radio host Bobby Bones has announced his involvement with Music City Baseball, a group gaining traction in its commitment to establish a Major league baseball team in Nashville.

To announce his involvement with the project, Tenpenny released a music video where he covers his song “Bucket List” while wearing a vintage “Nashville Stars” jersey. The jersey is an homage to the Negro Leagues team that played baseball in 1940’s Nashville prior to integration of MLB.

The song “Bucket List” released earlier this year is about fulfilling lifelong dreams, and Tenpenny said his involvement with MCB brings him one step closer to bringing one of his dreams to life.

“Growing up in Nashville, it’s always been a dream to have a Major League team here. This city is perfect for it. I am excited to get involved and actively pursue this item on my bucket list,” Tenpenny said.

Having a Nashville native on our team is really important to us because we want the Nashville Stars to be deep-rooted in the community. Mitchell knows the city like the back of his hand and has a passion for baseball. We are honored to be included in his music video and look forward to having him join our team. – Managing Director of MCB John Loar

Tenpenny is the next in a long list of entertainers pushing for MLB to come to Nashville. Justin Timberlake, Darius Rucker, Kane Brown, Bobby Bones, and Luke Combs have all played a role in generating excitement for the possibility

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.