Doctor says they have seen more kids with COVID-19 in last two weeks than all of 2020

SAGINAW, Michigan (WNEM) — Hospitals across the state are seeing rising cases of the coronavirus in kids.

At Covenant Healthcare in Saginaw, Dr. Nicole Sinclair said she’s seeing an all-time high of kids with COVID-19.

“In the last two weeks, we’ve seen more than we’ve seen in all of 2020,” Sinclair said.

Sinclair said as of Tuesday, 27% of Covenant’s ICU floor was made up of kids 18 and under who have the virus. Sinclair said she has seen two main symptoms.

“A few have been respiratory symptoms, needing oxygen. The other have been multi system inflammatory syndrome in children. Across the state, colleagues are seeing an increase too,” Sinclair said.

Sinclair said kids with MISC, often have mild COVID-19 symptoms, and that many times, the family doesn’t even know the child had COVID-19. Then weeks later, they show symptoms like fever, red eyes, red lips, swelling, and abdominal pain.

While Covenant is seeing an all-time high of kids with COVID-19, in Bay City at McLaren Bay Region Hospital, a spokesperson said that as of this morning, they have zero kids with COVID-19 in the ICU.

