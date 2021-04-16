Music teacher killed in vehicle crash with fire truck

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — On April 16, Buncombe County Schools released the name of the person killed in the crash with a West Buncombe fire truck the day before.

Jason Minnix, 47, was a “beloved member” of the Buncombe County Schools community who taught music at Eblen Intermediate School for three years and was described as a compassionate and creative teacher who cared deeply for his students. The press release also said he understood the power of music and the arts, and he hoped to inspire his students to find their unique voices.

Pictured are Jason Minnix and his wife, Brandy. (Photo courtesy of the Minnix family)

On Thursday afternoon at about 3:30 p.m., authorities say a vehicle and West Buncombe fire truck were involved in a crash at the intersection of Lees Creek Road and the entrance to Eblen Intermediate School.

Firefighters rendered emergency care to the driver of the other vehicle, who was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened when the ladder truck was responding to a possible structure fire at Erwin High School.

“Jason Minnix was a kind and gentle soul,” said Eblen Intermediate Principal Jeremy Stowe. “He was always eager and willing to help out around the school. Mr. Minnix had a love for music and was very talented. From this combination, he created many imaginative and interesting lessons for his students.”

A crisis team will be available on Friday and throughout next week for students and staff who need support during this difficult time.

The family asks for your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. School district officials said the school will plan a memorial for Minnix at an appropriate time.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.