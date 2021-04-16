Nazi recruitment stickers found at Temple Israel

National-World

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — Nate Shapiro was leaving Temple Israel last Friday when something caught his eye.

“I just noticed something weird on the light poles and so I actually pulled back in and investigated and saw it was a Neo-Nazi recruiting propaganda poster,” Shapiro said.

The executive director of Temple Israel said he went back through the security video and found a man who was walking his tag also placed another sticker near the playground.

“We know that there are people in the world who don’t like us for whatever reason. It would be nice if we were more loved,” Shapiro said.

Shapiro pulled both stickers off, but the remnants remain.

“In the last three years the hate against Muslims and Jews, in particular, is on the rise,” executive director of the Tri-Faith Initiative Wendy Goldberg said.

The Tri-Faith Initiative organization connects Christian, Jewish, and Muslim communities. The most recent numbers from the FBI show more than 1,600 religious hate crimes in 2019, 60% were anti-Semitic.

“Until we’re ready to teach people to have a civil conversation with people who are different from them across a spectrum of identity we’re going to continue to see these kinds of hate happen,” Goldberg said.

Shapiro just wants to talk with this person.

“I want to give them a chance to remind them that we are human there’s a lot we have in common and you don’t have to be motivated by hatred,” Shapiro said.

Omaha police are still looking for the suspect. Call Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP if you know anything that may help identify the person.

