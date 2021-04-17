Local artists celebrate springtime with ‘Cabin Fever Craft Show’

National-World

WAYNESVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Looking for something to do this Saturday? Artists and crafters from around the mountains will have their handiwork on display at the ‘Cabin Fever Craft Show’ in Waynesville!

The Blue Ridge Artist’s and Crafter’s Association is hosting the Saturday event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Smoky Mountain Event Center located at 758 Crabtree Road.

A release from the artist’s association says there will be many different types of crafts for people to check out, including paintings, sculptures, woodwork, dolls, jewelry, candles, pottery and much more.

“Come by and support our local Artists and Crafter’s who have been busy all winter getting ready to showcase their handmade art work and craftsmanship,” Blue Ridge’s release says.

The association notes that the event will be following state regulations and that a face covering is required. Admission is free, there will be free parking and also hourly door prizes included, Blue Ridge says.

What: Cabin Fever Craft Show, hosted by the Blue Ridge Artist’s and Crafter’s Association

When: Saturday, April 17, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: The Smoky Mountain Event Center located at 758 Crabtree Road in Waynesville, NC

