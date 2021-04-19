Demonstrators demand justice and police accountability in name of Daunte Wright

National-World

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — One week after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a Minnesota police officer, his death is sparking a national outcry as demonstrators gather across the country, including in Mobile.

Thousands of people are demanding justice and police accountability after yet another death at the hands of an officer.

In the Port City the message is the same.

Many who gathered in Downtown Mobile say they’re tired, hurt and frustrated to see another black man killed by police.

“They are still killing our people, they are still killing our neighbors, our friends.”

This time, in the name of Daunte Wright who was fatally shot during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, a city just outside of Minneapolis.

Mechelleen Jackson, holding her granddaughter, thinking of her future.

“How can this continue to go on? And then sadness. I cry. I’m upset because this little one, I mean what’s the future for her.”

Like many who stood beside her, anger fueling their fight..

“It’s not that all cops are bad, but we have to hold them accountable for those that are. and we have to make sure that our chief, our mayor and all these individuals know that our voices are gonna be heard.”

Some pressing people to open their eyes to the issues at home, not just in bigger cities, citing two recent officer-involved shootings in Mobile; Edward Bittner killed in late January, followed by the fatal shooting of Treyh Webster more than a week later.

“We don’t need to get mad about things that are happening far and apart from Mobile. Until we get fired up about the issues that keep crippling our community, our community is gonna stay this way,” said Timothy Hollis.

Hollis says it will take the community to realize it’s power through unity, adding that to make a real difference people need to vote in local elections for those who will represent and fight for them.

