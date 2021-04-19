Maine church shutting its doors after 160 years of services

National-World

ROUND POND, Maine (WMTW) — Since 1853, the white steeple of the Round Pond United Methodist Church has stood tall.

“Every time you drive in the village, the church is on top of the hill. The boats that come in the harbor – the church is on top of the hill. Everyone is going to miss it,” said Bathiah Callahan, who’s been a parishioner at the church since she started attending Sunday school in the 1930s.

The church’s 11 remaining year-round members made the heart wrenching decision this month to close the building that’s been a beacon of the community for more than 160 years.

“I remember the church was full of people. I mean full. And it’s not anymore,” Callahan said.

“It is a hard decision for any church because we get attached to our buildings. We do. It’s not just the church family, it’s the place that has fed our soul for so many years, and this church has fed generations of people,” said Pastor Kelly Harvell, who’s been pastor in Round Pond for nearly seven years.

Parishioner Evelyn Ball is one of those whose history is tied to the church, which she began attending in the 60s.

“We had in my family we had three weddings here. We got married, my husband and I, and my daughter and my son had weddings here, so I’ll have a truckload of memories,” Ball said.

William Smith has attended the church for 83 years and he remembered how full it used to get – not just for Easter and Christmas, but every Sunday.

“And little by little, some of the older people passed away and the congregation got smaller and smaller,” he said.

Harvell said the pandemic might have sped up the inevitable, but that they’ve been talking about closing the church for a while now.

“It’s been a struggle just to have the energy and the finances available to support a building that was built in 1853,” she said.

The church will hold its final service at the end of June.

What will become of the building is still unknown, but what’s certain is the memories made there – friendships formed, weddings held, holidays celebrated – will live on.

“Can’t take memories away,” Ball said.

The congregation voted unanimously, aside from one abstention to close the church.

Members will automatically be transferred to the New Harbor United Methodist Church unless they request otherwise.

Callahan said Ball won’t be moving over to the new church.

“I doubt at my age if I’ll drive too far,” Callahan said.

The parishioners hope that whoever does buy the church will take care of the building.

Smith would like to see it be used for the community.

