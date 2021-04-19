Man arrested in connection with Wisconsin shooting that killed 3 people, wounded 3 others, authorities say

National-World

A man has been arrested in connection with the Kenosha, Wisconsin, shooting that killed three people and wounded three others early Sunday, authorities said.

In a Monday statement, Kenosha County Sheriff David G. Beth identified the suspect as Rakayo Alandis Vinson, 24. The jail’s website for inmate information lists him as facing first-degree intentional homicide allegations. His bond is $4 million.

The deceased victims were Kevin T. Donaldson, Cedric D. Gaston and Atkeem D. Stevenson, according to a second news release from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.

Gunfire broke out both inside and outside the The Somers House tavern around 12:40 a.m. Sunday, Beth previously said.

During a Monday news conference, the sheriff said men the four were involved in a scuffle before Vinson was asked to leave the tavern.

When Vinson came back in he shot the three men he had fought with, the sheriff said.

Authorities think three wounded men were randomly hit when bullets flying started flying and weren’t targeted, Beth said.

About 100 officers from multiple agencies scoured the area “trying to come up with any video footage and anything that can help us at the scene,” Beth said early Sunday.

“I heard the crowd roaring and a woman screaming and then I heard the sirens and that’s when I realized something had happened,” Jacqueline Sieracki, who lives near the tavern, told CNN affiliate WDJT.

Gov. Tony Evers said after the shooting that his “heart breaks for Kenosha.”

“I want to thank the first responders who reacted quickly,” Evers said in a statement Sunday.

“Kathy and I join Wisconsinites in hoping and praying those injured will recover from their injuries. We are thinking of the families and loved ones affected and the entire Kenosha community as they grieve and grapple with yet another tragic incident of gun violence.”

The United States has suffered at least 50 mass shootings since March 16, when eight people were killed at three Atlanta-area spas, according to CNN reporting and an analysis of data from the Gun Violence Archive (GVA), local media, and police reports.

The 50 include the Kenosha County shooting and a mass shooting Saturday evening in Columbus, Ohio, that left one person dead and five others injured, according to CNN affiliate WSYX.

CNN’s definition of a mass shooting is an event that has four victims who are either killed or wounded by gunfire (not including any shooter).