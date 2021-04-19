Milwaukee grandmother turns crochet creativity into small business

National-World

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — A Milwaukee grandmother is a master at creating whimsical creatures with a pair of crochet needles and her impressive mind, just don’t interrupt her when she’s counting.

On CBS 58 Sunday Morning, Winnie Dortch showed how decades of handcrafted crocheting has taken Marsha Kopan from hobbyist to entrepreneur.

