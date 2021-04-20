CT college students line up to get their COVID-19 vaccines

National-World

NEW LONDON, Connecticut (WFSB) — College students, one of the larger groups statewide testing positive for COVID, eagerly lined up on the campus of Connecticut College on Tuesday to get their Pfizer vaccine.

Even through their masks, you could see the smiles on the student’s face. The campus is anxious to get back to normal and come together for commencement next month.

Conn College students have been waiting for this day to finally put an end to COVID-19.

Einsten Perez of New York City, a freshman at Conn College, prepared for his shot on Tuesday.

“I was really looking forward to it because the situation in New York isn’t so good,” Perez said.

Community Health Center of New London facilitated the clinic, which was expected to give 480 vaccines to students, faculty, and their families, as the state pushes to vaccinate the younger population.

“I think it provides us with an opportunity to look ahead to the future to be able to return back to some semblance of normalcy for the fall,” said Victor Arcelus, Dean of Students.

Students and faculty are required to get self-administered COVID tests twice a week. For Sarah Nolan, it’s no hassle at all.

“Honestly, no. I think the school has been really helpful the last semester. I was Monday and Thursday, I have in-person class Tuesday and Friday, so I’m down here on campus anyways,” said Sarah Nolan.

Now, many are returning for their first of two shots in the next three weeks.

“No, I’m looking forward to it. Anything to stop COVID really, try to get back to normal,” said Nick Botticelli.

Commencement for Conn College will be in-person on the campus green next month, likely with masks.

