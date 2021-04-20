Gun buyback event in New Haven, CT brings in dozens of firearms

National-World

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut (WFSB) — A gun buyback event in New Haven over the weekend garnered a total of 130 firearms.

According to New Haven police, they took in 85 handguns, 22 shotguns, 20 rifles and three assault weapons.

They also received 19 BB or pellet guns.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker joined Senator Richard Blumenthal first announced the event on Friday.

The purpose was to urge community members to turn in any unwanted firearms on Saturday.

“Hardly a day goes by in Connecticut without some injury or death as a result of guns. Just last weekend, a 3-year-old was killed in Hartford. More than just thoughts and prayers are necessary in the face of these tragedies. We need action,” Blumenthal said.

The gun buyback event was be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 710 Sherman Pkwy., New Haven, which is the address for the police academy.

It was a drive-thru event, so people were able to just pop their trunks and police took the guns.

It was the New Haven Police Department’s 14th gun buyback event.

While 2021 got off to a violent start in the Elm City, the city’s Shooting Task Force has taken 49 guns off the streets.

“We’re looking to get guns off the streets. We’re looking to get the guns in homes that people no longer have use for, but don’t know where to turn to, guns that can fall into the hands of someone having suicidal thoughts, to a child who doesn’t understand and leading into an accidental death,” said Acting Chief Rene Dominguez, New Haven Police Department.

Compared to last year, New Haven’s numbers are up with 24 non-fatal shootings and nine homicides.

“Urban gun violence, community gun violence is the majority of the homicides that we’re seeing in the nation and our strategy to address that in New Haven is multi fold,” said Mayor Justin Elicker.

While urban, community violence makes up the majority of homicides nationwide, those involved say, that’s just one aspect in this approach.

“This is yet another component of our focus on gun violence. Around 60% of the gun related deaths in the U.S. are suicides and it’s important for us to get as many guns off the streets, out of the homes as we can and this gun buyback program is an effective way to give people that opportunity should they be interested,” Elicker said.

At the buyback event, no identification was required, and no questions were asked.

Also, gift cards were provided for turned-in guns while they lasted:

$10 BB guns

$25 single and double shot handguns

$50 rifles and shotguns

$100 pistols and revolvers

$150 assault weapons

