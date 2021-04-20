New program hoping to recruit and retain candidates, pays students to go to EMT school

National-World

HONOLULU (KITV) — Honolulu Emergency Medical Services partnered with the University of Hawaii to create a training program to help recruit and retain new candidates. In many eyes, it’s the best way for the city to fill vacancies.

Currently, there’s only about 250 people on-staff operating 21-ambulances. The Emergency Medical Technician Academy is actually EMS resuscitating a program that flat-lined about 13-years ago. This time, students are getting paid to go to school. When they’re done, they’re automatically hired.

Instruction for most of the program is scheduled to take place at Kapiolani Community College starting this August with 24 students.

“Generally EMS attracts people who are smart, can make decisions quickly, and who can think on their feet,” Dr. James Ireland, director, Honolulu Emergency Services Department, said.

Ireland expects around 500-applicants.

“When you go on an ambulance call or a 911 call. All calls are a little different. There’s no manual per se. You have to improvise when you get there, take care of people the best you can with your training, treat and transport to the most appropriate hospital,” Ireland said.

Last year, EMS hired 18 people. Ireland hopes that number jumps to 60 over the next year. Tina Craveiro is one of the 18, she’s been on-the-job for about six months now and believes every day is rewarding.

“We can go to really hard calls, and really sad calls but the people you’re with and the crew you get to interact with and even interacting with the patient. If we can somehow make that patient feel better or put a smile on their face, or make them laugh, that makes it more than worth it to me,” Craveiro said.

To qualify, a high school diploma, a Hawaii driver’s license and a CPR card are required. If interested individuals do not have CPR card, there are one-day courses available on Oahu. Applicants need take a written math and English test followed by an interview.

The program is costing the City and County of Honolulu $60,000. The window to apply is tomorrow until 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

The program is four months and once the first class graduates, Ireland says the program will be re-evaluated, to see whether or not giving it CPR was the right call.

For more information and the job listing, click here and find the “EMERGENCY MEDICAL TECHNICIAN I” listing.

