TX resident on immunosuppressant medication dies of COVID-19 after receiving 2 vaccine doses

DALLAS (KTVT) — Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 502 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, April 19.

Of those, 394 are confirmed cases and 108 are probable cases.

There is a cumulative total of 255,407 confirmed cases (PCR test).

There is a cumulative total of 40,638 probable cases (antigen test).

A total of 3,807 Dallas County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 illness, after 13 more deaths were reported Monday.

One death was of a person who received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, but was on immunosuppressant medication and had underlying high risk health conditions.

No other details were released on that patient.

“Today we report both Saturday and Sunday numbers for a total of 502 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins in a news release. “We are in a race against time and the virus to reach herd immunity and for enough patriotic people to help themselves and their community by doing their part to get vaccinated before the virus has a chance to mutate outside of the parameters of protection of the current vaccines. The most important thing you can do for your community and yourself is to get vaccinated.”

