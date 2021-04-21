County OKs $175,000 settlement in Ellen Frost case

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Buncombe County leaders on Tuesday night approved a $175,000 settlement as part of the county’s civil suit against former commissioner Ellen Frost.

A federal investigation showed that Frost and former Buncombe County manager Wanda Greene misused more than $500,000 to advertise Asheville Regional Airport at Tryon International Equestrian Center in Polk County and its affiliates in Florida.

Frost pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States in August 2020. The other charges against her, which included five counts of converts to own use property of another and five counts of fraud and swindles, were dropped as part of that agreement reached with the US Attorney’s Office.

According to federal guidelines, the maximum sentence for the charge is five years in prison, a $250,000 fine or both. Frost could also be ordered to pay restitution.

Frost is scheduled to be sentenced on federal charges next week.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.