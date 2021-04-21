Marijuana business evolves with Denver city council approval of smoking lounges

National-World

DENVER (KCNC) — Tuesday is April 20 or 4/200, considered Colorado’s unofficial marijuana holiday. On Monday night, the Denver City Council approved the creation of smoking lounges and public use of pot on special buses.

Behind the doors of a nondescript building in Denver’s RiNo neighborhood, a glimpse of what the future of marijuana consumption may look like. The Tetra Lounge is a private club, but the ordinance passed will allow such places to go public if they meet the criteria.

One man inside said, “I love it. I think it’s a beautiful thing, I’m glad.”

It’s a law to create more places to consume marijuana.

The owner of the Tetra, Dewayne Benjamin told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger, “I think it’s great for the community especially to give them more areas especially like this I think it’s a wonderful thing.”

The new law is to open the marijuana business for “social equity,” entrepreneurs without big bucks and those negatively impacted by marijuana laws in the past.

Benjamin said that includes him, “My family members have been dealt with with the marijuana laws the past 20 years. Arrests, things like that, tickets.”

A bill passed by the state Legislature creates loans for people to start up marijuana businesses.

Marijuana buses will become open to the public rather than just private events as it is now. There will be more hospitality locations like the Coffee Joint where you bring your own others will be able to sell and consume.

Benjamin welcomed more competition, “There will be a lot of different restaurants, clubs, spas… I am looking forward to seeing the development of this in the industry.”

The city council action also creates legalized marijuana delivery by people deemed qualified under the social equity provision. For the marijuana industry, there is a lot to celebrate on the pot holiday 4/20.

