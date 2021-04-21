NC child, 7, dies after being shot by uncle during filming of music video

National-World

GASTONIA, Gaston County, North Carolina (WLOS) — A North Carolina child has died a week after she was shot during the filming of a music video, and now her uncle is charged with murder.

Gabrielle Jones, 7, was shot in the head in her home in Gastonia on April 13 and was flown to the hospital with serious injuries, where she later died.

ABC affiliate WSOC is reporting that a music video was being filmed inside the home when the shooting happened, and the child’s uncle Jeremy Lewis was handed a gun and fired it, sending a bullet through the wall, which hit his niece.

Witnesses told police that there were both real and fake guns being used for the video.

Court documents show that Lewis went to the hospital with his niece and her father and that’s where he was arrested.

The Charlotte man was originally charged with assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a weapon into occupied property causing serious bodily harm and possession of a firearm by a felon.

On Tuesday, those charges were upgraded to second-degree murder.

Lewis is being held without bond.

