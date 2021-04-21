Retirement community walks 1,000 miles for charity

National-World

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — Here’s a story that will make you want to get up and move.

Residents and staff at the Scottish Rite Park retirement community walked more than 1,000 miles last month.

It was all part of their “Walk-A-Mile” campaign. An anonymous resident donated $1,000 to Central Iowa Shelter and Services for reaching their goal.

The campaign serves as a reminder to walk in someone else’s shoes before judging.

