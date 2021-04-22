County receives $6.2M Project Turnkey grant to convert motel into shelter

National-World

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — Washington County has received a Project Turnkey grant of $6.2 million to convert a 60-room motel into a shelter, Oregon Community Foundation (OCF) announced Thursday.

The hotel, located at 622 Southeast 10th Avenue, will be used in part as a COVID-respite shelter for seasonal and migrant workers and others needing a safe space, as well as a shelter for the homeless.

According to OCF, this will be the first year-round shelter for single adults in Washington County.

OCF says community organizations – Bienestar and the Urban League of Portland – have partnered with the county and will “help ensure that programs, services and referrals are culturally relevant to meet the specific needs of underserved populations.”

“With help from Project Turnkey, this collaborative effort will enable some of the most vulnerable members of our community to safely move forward on their path toward one day having permanent housing,” said Washington County Board Chair Kathryn Harrington. “We are grateful to the Oregon Legislature and Oregon Community Foundation for this funding. We also appreciate our partners at the Urban League, Bienestar and the City of Hillsboro for helping to make this project a reality.”

OCF says some key benefits of Project Turnkey – Hillsboro include:

Capacity for more staff to help more people move from crisis to stability.

Culturally specific services provided by Bienestar and The Urban League of Portland.

Safe accommodation for up to 60 individuals with some rooms reserved for those impacted by COVID-19.

“Black and Brown communities around the state are experiencing a crisis within a crisis as the effects of systemic racism are magnified in this pandemic,” said Denetta Monk, Director of Housing Programs, Urban League of Portland. “The Urban League is pleased to expand our culturally-specific model of service to support Washington County residents. For this important first step, our team stands ready to mobilize services and take action that leads to solidifying equitable access to safe, stable, and affordable housing.”

OCF says the county will begin using the hotel soon, with plans to open a block of rooms to the most vulnerable community members.

The county will also work with the city of Hillsboro, with input from the community, about the best options for affordable, permanent housing.

Last year, the Oregon Legislature allocated a total of $65 million for Project Turnkey. With $30 million specifically going to counties and tribal communities impacted by wildfires, and $35 million goes to the remaining 28 counties in the state for homeless response.

For more information about Project Turnkey, visit the website: oregoncf.org/community-impact/impact-areas/housing-stability/project-turnkey.

