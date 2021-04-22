Couple, ages 98 And 91, quarantine together after being caught ‘sneaking’ around

National-World

FREEHOLD, New Jersey (WCBS) — Call it a match made during the pandemic.

Two Monmouth County residents in their 90s decided to quarantine together and they ended up finding love.

On Tuesday, CBS2’s Meg Baker learned more about their love story.

Bill Biega, 98, and Iris Ivers, 91, met years ago while playing bridge. They reunited at Applewood Retirement Home when Bill moved there after his wife passed.

“As we talked more and more and Iris with her gorgeous smile, and behaving really like a younger woman, we got much fonder and fonder of each other,” Biega said.

Then, the virus hit.

“They locked us all down. We were not allowed to leave our apartments,” Biega said.

“You were sneaking around, weren’t you!” Baker said.

“We were sneaking. He would come to my apartment. I would go to his apartment,” Ivers said.

Then, they got caught.

“It was like I was a college guy sneaking into the women’s dorm!” Biega said with a laugh.

And they had to make a choice — stay apart or move in together. They chose to quarantine at Bill’s.

“We love each other,” Biega said.

“It was a little bit of an adjustment,” Ivers added.

The couple said they learned a lot about each other quickly, including just how far to push each other.

“We have our wine with our dinner. We’re both okay,” Ivers said.

Bill has even gotten Iris to join his swimming routine.

“He does eight laps,” Ivers said.

“That’s what keeps me healthy,” Biega added.

As for any love advice the two may have?

“Be a risk taker. I’m not big risk taker, but, I do take them. Just moving in with Bill was a risk,” Ivers said.

“Keep being optimistic. Keep on striving to do your best. Take advantage of every opportunity,” Biega said.

And he said keep moving. An active social lifestyle has kept these two nonagenarians happy and healthy.

