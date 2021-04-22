Family finds noose on tree, police investigating as hate crime

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

RESEDA, California (KCAL/KCBS) — A family in Reseda called the Los Angeles Police Department to investigate a possible hate crime after they discovered a noose hanging from a tree in their backyard.

“I was panicking,” said one family member, who asked not to be identified. “I was thinking they know where we live and they know we’re Black.”

The family said they have no enemies, are friendly with their neighbors, and have no idea who could have done this.

Family members added they are terrified. A hole had been cut in their backyard fence late Tuesday night. They said in the 30 years they have lived in the house, nothing like this has happened before.

When asked why they may have been targetted, the family hypothesized that it could be linked to the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial.

“The climate is racially charged at the moment,” said the anonymous family member. “That also gives incentives to people who are racist to come and do things like this.”

LAPD officers took the noose off the tree and are investigating the incident as a hate crime.

The family said they will install security cameras around their home and plan to cut the tree down.

If you have any information on this incident, call the Los Angeles Police Department.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.