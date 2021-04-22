Family wants answers after mother of 7 shot and killed

National-World

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — The family of Deisha Murray-Boyd wants to know who would do such a gruesome thing to her. Officials with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the 34-year-old was shot and killed while driving last week along Goodfellow and McLaran.

“Whoever did this, you know Deisha didn’t deserve this,” Norma Burnett said.

Emerald Murray said her sister Deisha had just left work from a nearby daycare with her three daughters and two teenagers. She said they were traveling in the daycare’s van.

Police said at some point a gunman opened fire on the van shooting Deisha multiple times. Her 7-year-old daughter was struck in the foot and an 18-year-old was grazed by a bullet. “They are traumatized,” Murray said.

Deisha’s family says the mother of seven didn’t get into any trouble and they don’t know who would want to harm her. “She was the sole provider for her children, so now we have to try to figure out how we come together and how to manage taking care of them for the rest of their lives,” Burnett said.

Reverend Roderick Burton says Deisha’s killing marks the fifth fatal shooting at this intersection within a year. “Violence against women and children being exposed to the trauma,” Burton said.

Numbers from the police department show five homicides have taken place in the North Point Neighborhood so far this year. That number has already met last year’s homicide statistics, showing a total of five homicides for the year 2020.

“We as a community have to stand up and say this is not acceptable anymore,” Burnett said.

Burton’s church says they plan to hold a prayer vigil for Deisha on April 22, 2021 at 7 p.m. at the New Northside Missionary Baptist Church located at 8645 Goodfellow Blvd.

Deisha’s family has set up a GoFundMe to help support her seven children and funeral arrangements.

The Homicide Division asks anyone who believes they have information about this homicide to please call them immediately at 314-444-5371 and speak with a detective. No piece of information is insignificant.

