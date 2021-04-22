Farmer uses specific farming techniques to fight climate change

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

ROCK HALL, Maryland (WJZ) — Farmers are often the first to feel the ramifications of climate change, and many are starting to fight back from the ground up. Including one Maryland farmer from Rock Hall.

Trey Hill started adopting “climate-smart” farming techniques 20 years ago.

He plants cover crop after harvesting his commercial crop to keep the soil nourished during the off-season.

Hill is now working with a startup company out of Seattle that helps him measure exactly how much he is reducing his carbon footprint.

Ultimately, the goal is to encourage farmers like Trey to pave the way in a new and growing field.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.