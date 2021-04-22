Hospital employee made nearly $650,000 despite skipping work for 15 years, police say

National-World

An employee at a hospital in southern Italy received 15 years’ worth of pay despite never showing up for work, police said.

Salvatore Scumace has been under investigation for forgery, aggravated extortion and abuse of office, Italy’s financial police, the Guardia di Finanza, said in a press release.

Police allege that Scumace was a “serial absentee” from his place of work, the Pugliese Ciaccio hospital, in Catanzaro, since 2005.

Officials said Scumace collected more than 538,000 euros ($648,000) in pay over the course of his alleged campaign of truancy.

Scumace and six of his superiors have been under investigation, police said.

According to police, Scumace extorted his superiors to get away with missing work for a decade and a half.

Officers examined attendance records, duty shifts and took statements from his colleagues and superiors.

The case was discovered as part of a wider investigation into absenteeism by government employees.

Police told CNN that the investigation into Scumace has concluded. He has not been arrested.

Scumace now has 20 days to present briefs or be questioned, police told CNN. The prosecutor will then decide whether to request indictment.

CNN has contacted Scumace’s legal representative, Luca de Munda, who said he has not spoken with his client and therefore could not make any comment.

The investigation into his superiors has also concluded, police said, and no arrests have been made.