Police: ‘Aggressive’ turkeys terrorizing neighborhood

MT. PLEASANT, Michigan (WNEM) — Watson street looks peaceful and calm but the residents know of a dark fear lurking just outside their homes. This sleepy little street in Mt. Pleasant is being terrorized by turkeys.

“They are coming after you. They’re trying to peck you,” said Mark Wisneski, a mail carrier for the area.

While Wisneski delivers mail, the turkeys deliver constant annoyance.

“They’re pecking at the tires. Pecking at the window. Trying to get your arm. And I don’t know what’s wrong with them,” he said.

Residents say it’s two particular turkeys pecking pedestrians and terrorizing traffic.

“This is ridiculous. It is ridiculous. But it’s dangerous too. They can scratch you up pretty bad,” Wisneski said.

The problems gotten so bad the police have been called over and over again. It’s been going on for at least eight months.

The Mt. Pleasant Police Department has received several calls about the turkey gang over the last two months, according to Officer Autumn Balcom, spokesperson for the department.

The turkeys have been accused of blocking traffic, pecking at vehicles, and chasing after people who have gotten out of their vehicles to shoo the turkeys out of the road, Balcom said.

“It is so crazy. I’ve never seen anything like it,” Balcom said.

All of these incidents happened in the area of Watson, between High and Bellows.

One neighbor refers to these turkey twins as el dos amigos.

Wisneski said they deserve a much more sinister nickname and claims the turkeys are tactical.

“They cut me off from the truck one time. I pulled in the driveway and I didn’t know they were in the backyard. As soon as I turned around, there they are. And they stopped me. I just charged at them to scare them,” he said.

TV5 reporter Scott Wolchek searched up and down the street and didn’t find the dos amigos. What he did find is what the DNR recommends to do about rogue turkeys. They say it’s important to establish dominance. They recommend getting loud and waving your arms around.

Wisneski actually uses an ice scraper to protect himself.

After receiving so many reports, the police department spoke to the DNR about relocating the turkeys. The police department equipped some of its officers with a net and was able to catch a member of the turkey gang. That turkey was then relocated out in the county, Balcom said.

The question remains, what will the turkeys do next?

Since their terror has reigned unmatched for nearly a year, some residents – like Steve Taylor – have grown to like the way the turkeys were running things.

“Bring ‘em back! Don’t take our turkeys away,” Taylor said.

