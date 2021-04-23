Police: Fear of retaliation makes criminal investigations even harder

National-World

SAGINAW, Michigan (WNEM) — A 26-year-old father is in critical condition after an exchange of gunfire in broad daylight Wednesday afternoon.

The man’s nine-year-old son was in the backseat of the car as his father was struck by several bullets and fired back at the shooter on Glenwood Street on Saginaw’s southeast side.

The child was unharmed.

“A very disturbing thought that the nine-year-old could’ve been struck,” said Michigan State Police Sgt. Joe Rowley.

State police said the victim isn’t cooperating with detectives. A problem that Rowley said is too common.

“People say snitches get stitches and things like that. People may have seen a vehicle or seen a person on foot that doesn’t fit in the area. Those statements are extremely helpful for investigators. It gives us a starting point in the investigation and a direction to head,” Rowley said.

The fear of retaliation can keep witnesses’ lips sealed.

“We’re not asking anyone to be a snitch, there’s always the option of calling crime stoppers,” Rowley said

“The fear of retaliation is real. I’ve seen it happen several times where the police can’t get information and sometimes on the cases, we’ve highlighted we don’t get any tips,” said Julie Lopez with Crime Stoppers.

Lopez assures when someone gives them a tip, it is completely anonymous. The phone number is scrambled, they don’t track your IP address and even if someone accidentally reveals who they are, they’ve got your back.

“Sometimes they might do that and say my next-door neighbor or my relative. They might not realize they’re identifying themselves, so we make sure that part doesn’t get sent to law enforcement,” Lopez said.

Lopez said any tip no matter how small can help bring a victim’s family and friends peace.

“It could be the piece of information that breaks the case,” Lopez said.

