Police: Local businesses caught selling alcohol to minors

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — The Mobile Police Department on Thursday conducted underage drinking compliance checks at eight locations to see if they would sell alcohol to minors.

Police said four locations completed the sale of alcohol to a minor. The four locations that sold to the minors were Airport Package at 6406 Airport Blvd., the Raceway at 675 Schillinger Road, the Dodge at 470 Schillinger Road and the Shell at 1391 Schillinger Road, police said.

The MPD said warrants will be signed against the employees who allegedly sold alcohol to a minor.

The four locations that were found to be in compliance were West Mobile Package at 2502 Schillinger Road, the Walgreens at 3948 Airport Blvd., the CVS at 7081 Airport Blvd. and the Super K at 7160 Airport Blvd, police said.

The police department said it is dedicated to ensuring the safety of citizens and will continue to these compliance checks. If anyone has information about a location that is selling alcohol to minors, tips can entered at Mobilepd.org or by calling 251-208-7211.

