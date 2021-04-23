Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to receive AstraZeneca vaccine on Friday

National-World

TORONTO, Ontario (CTV Network) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, are scheduled to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

According to the prime minister’s itinerary for the day, the two will receive the AstraZeneca vaccine at 12:45 p.m. in Ottawa.

Gregoire Trudeau previously tested positive for the virus in March 2020, which prompted Trudeau to isolate for 14 days.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh received his first dose of the vaccine on Wednesday, while Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole has an appointment scheduled for the weekend.

Health Minister Patty Hajdu is also scheduled to receive a COVID-19 vaccine on Friday in Thunder Bay, Ont. It’s unclear which version of the vaccine she will be receiving.

According to CTVNews.ca’s vaccine tracker, more than 10 million Canadians have received at least one dose of the vaccines.

